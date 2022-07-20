Dollar loses steam, euro heaves sigh of relief ahead of ECB

Global Economy

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Dollar loses steam, euro heaves sigh of relief ahead of ECB

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:23 am
U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The US dollar retreated on Wednesday as the euro extended its overnight bounce on relief Europe might be able to avoid the worst fears concerning energy shortages, and on the chance the European Central Bank may deliver a more aggressive rate hike.

Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The euro was up nearly 0.2% in the early Asia trade to $1.0239, having posted its strongest daily gain in a month of 0.75% overnight.

Aiding sentiment was news that the ECB is considering raising interest rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points at their meeting on Thursday.

"If we do see Russian gas flows resume tomorrow, that will be good news for the euro/dollar and in the near term, euro can get a little boost and get away further from parity," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"But I am still worried about the euro/dollar, I think downsides still persist ... the potential hawkish pivot from the ECB may not be able to give sustained support."

The euro has lost about 2.3% since the beginning of July, and broke parity for the first time in two decades last week following a red-hot US inflation print and fears about a sharp economic downturn in the eurozone. 

Other major currencies similarly rallied on the back of the weakening greenback, and as central banks around the world become more hawkish in their efforts to tame soaring inflation.

The US currency's retreat has also coincided with reduced expectations of a supersized 100-basis-point rate hike at next week's Federal Reserve policy review.

The Aussie was steady at $0.69055, after rising 1.3% on the day overnight, also the largest in a month.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) July policy meeting out the day earlier showed that the central bank sees a need for more policy tightening to curb inflation.

Earlier on Wednesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe also suggested that rates could at least double from current low levels. 

Sterling likewise advanced 0.15% to $1.20145.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that a 50-basis-point rate hike will be "among the choices on the table" at the BoE's next meeting. 

The US dollar index measure against a basket of key currencies was down 0.08% to 106.58, well off its two-decade peak of 109.29 last week.

Ahead of the Fed's meeting next week, markets are pricing in a 23.2% chance of a 100 bp rate hike. , with expectations of the jumbo rate increase easing after policymakers were quick to pour cold water on it. 

"As markets continue to price out FOMC rate hikes from the markets, I think that will take some pressure off the US dollar, but I don't think any dollar weakness will last long, just given the deteriorating global growth outlook," said CBA's Kong.

Conversely, the Japanese yen remained an outlier on Wednesday morning, and last traded 138.155 per dollar, as the Bank of Japan seems determined to stand by its dovish stance.

"Sticking to its dovish guns will entail sharpening policy trade-offs for the BoJ. The most pressing of which, is the sharp drop in the JPY; which has fallen a gut-wrenching 20-21% since the September FOMC," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Over in the cryptoverse, Bitcoin was down about 1.2% to $23,000, having bounced off the $20,000 mark in recent days.

Top News / World+Biz

Global Currency Market / Global currencies / US dollar / Dollar / Euro / Currency Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

3h | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

3h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

3h | Videos
What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership