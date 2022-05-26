Dollar hovers near one-month low as Fed minutes lack surprise

Global Economy

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

Dollar hovers near one-month low as Fed minutes lack surprise

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:57 am
A US dollar note is seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A US dollar note is seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The safe-haven dollar hovered near a one-month low on Thursday amid improving risk appetite after minutes of the Federal Reserve's May meeting confirmed the potential for a pause in rate hikes after two more half-point increases in June and July.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 102.03, consolidating around that level after a short-lived bounce immediately after the minutes on Wednesday.

But the move fizzled as the Asian trading day got underway, with analysts saying there were few surprises in the minutes. Wall Street rallied overnight, while long-term Treasury yields held steady.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic had already suggested earlier this week that a pause might be the best course of action in September to monitor the effects on the economy following two more 50-basis-point hikes in June and July.

"A soft DXY backdrop is forming, with risk appetite firming," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note, referring to the dollar index.

"It's still too early to call a long-term DXY peak though," they added. "DXY could range for a bit, but retracements into the 101 level are a buy."

The dollar index reached a nearly two-decade peak above 105 mid-month, but signs that aggressive Fed action may already be slowing economic growth have prompted traders to scale back tightening bets, with Treasury yields also dropping from multi-year highs.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up in Tokyo to 2.76% but has mostly just consolidated around that level this week.

The dollar was little changed at 127.325 yen, while the euro edged up 0.14% to $1.06955, buoyed by European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde's comments early in the week flagging an end to negative interest rates in the eurozone in the third quarter. That sent the single currency to a one-month high of $1.0748 on Tuesday. 

Sterling was flat at $1.2584. The Aussie slipped 0.07% to $0.7082.

The New Zealand dollar edged lower to $0.6474, after shedding most of the gains following Wednesday's hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting outcome, which had lifted it to a three-week top of $0.6514.

Top News / World+Biz

Dollar / dollar dips / Dollar Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

1h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

2h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

3h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

1h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

2h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

3h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh