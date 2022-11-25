Dollar headed for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed hikes

Global Economy

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 09:42 am

Related News

Dollar headed for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed hikes

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 09:42 am
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo

The dollar stood close to a three-month low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December dominated investors' minds and kept the mood buoyant.

Trading was thin overnight due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, though most currencies extended their gains against a softer greenback before paring them slightly in early Asia trade.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose more than 0.5% overnight and last stood at $1.21125, close to its over three-month high of $1.2153 hit in the previous session and on track for a nearly 2% weekly gain.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS jumped roughly 0.7% overnight, and last bought 138.60 per dollar.

Minutes from the Fed's November meeting released earlier this week showed that a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes -- remarks that sent the greenback tumbling.

The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and market expectations of how high the central bank could take them has been a huge driver of the dollar's =USD 10% surge this year.

"We've still got the third successive day of positive risk sentiment... I think that is keeping the US dollar subdued pretty much across the board," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index =USD stood at 105.94, testing its three-month trough of 105.30 hit last week. It was headed for a weekly loss of nearly 1%.

Also aiding risk sentiment slightly was a survey that showed that German business morale rose further than expected in November.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers fear that inflation may be getting entrenched in the euro zone, accounts of its October meeting showed overnight. However, markets are now expecting a more modest, 50 bp move at the December meeting. 

The euro EUR=EBS was 0.06% lower at $1.04045, but remained close to $1.0481, its highest level in over four months hit last week.

"We have the euro zone inflation numbers next week, so I think they are going to be a big test of market pricing ... were we to get another upside surprise on that, then I think that would bring 75 bp back on the agenda," said Attrill.

The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.17% to $0.6753, after rising more than 0.4% overnight. The kiwi NZD=D3 slid 0.19% to $0.6252, but that was not far off its three-month peak hit in the previous session.

The New Zealand dollar was headed for a weekly gain of more than 1.5%, aided by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 75 bp rate hike earlier in the week and its hawkish rate outlook.

Over in China, markets were also closely watching an impending cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR).

China will use timely cuts in banks' RRR, alongside other monetary policy tools, to keep liquidity reasonably ample, state media quoted a cabinet meeting as saying.

"We believe it's likely the PBoC (People's Bank of China) may cut RRR by 25 bp for most banks in the next couple of weeks (or even days)," said analysts at Nomura.

"That being said, the RRR is likely to only have a limited positive impact, as we believe the real hurdle for the economy lies in local officials' more zealous implementation of Covid restrictions rather than insufficient loanable funds."

The Chinese offshore yuan CNH=D3 was last 0.1% lower at 7.1759 per dollar.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Dollar / Federal Reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

35m | Explorer
How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

1h | Thoughts
The longer the pearls are left in the mussels, the more the layers form on the nucleus or tissue and the better the pearl quality and lustre. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pearl farming: Opening new horizons for farmers

1h | Panorama
While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

45m | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

2h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

2h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court