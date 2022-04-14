Dollar falls as US yield rally stops for breath

Global Economy

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 02:07 pm

Related News

Dollar falls as US yield rally stops for breath

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 02:07 pm
An illustration picture shows euro and US dollar banknotes and coins, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
An illustration picture shows euro and US dollar banknotes and coins, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The dollar lost ground against most major peers on Thursday, falling from two year peak hit overnight, as US yields paused their march higher after US data released earlier in the week showed inflation lower than some analysts had feared.

Even the battered yen had some respite, making a small recovery from a 20-year low hit overnight, though analysts reckoned the yen's tone remained weak.

Otherwise, investors were awaiting a European Central Bank meeting later in the day, to see whether it was as hawkish as some of its global peers, after a spate of rate increases in recent days.

The euro rose 0.2% on Wednesday ahead of the meeting, to $1.0911, and sterling gained 0.1% to a one week high of $1.3141, both extending larger gains made in the previous session.

"Today's focus will be the ECB meeting, and we're looking for a relatively hawkish outcome, so that might give a bit of support to euro in the near-term. We're seeing this $1.08-1.10 range being where euro-dollar seems to be settling for now," said Mitul Kotecha, a senior currency strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was down 0.17% at 99.670, compared to Wednesday's intraday peak of 100.52, its highest since May 2020.

"At the beginning of the week I was saying everything followed from the ongoing grind higher in US yields, equities were off, the dollar was soaring, and now because of what's happening in Treasuries, everything has reversed," said Ray Attrill global head of FX strategy at National Bank of Australia.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.6693%. It rose steadily earlier this month - driven by expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening to combat inflation - and reached as high as 2.836% on Tuesday, ahead of US inflation figures.

However, while high, these were not quite as bad as some had feared, which observers said caused yields to pause.

The two year yield was also lower at 2.3218%.

Other central banks reinforced the hawkish global mood ahead of the ECB meeting. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea, surprised markets with a rate hike, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore also tightened policy. 

The Singapore dollar gained about 0.5% to a one week high on the dollar after the move. The Korean won was little moved.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of New Zealand both raised rates by 50 basis points, the largest hike for each in around 20 years.

The pause in yields meant the Japanese yen managed a small recovery in US trade which continued into early Asia. It was last at 125.37 per dollar, having fallen to a 20 year low of 126.31 on Wednesday.

More than three-quarters of Japanese firms say the yen has declined to point of being detrimental to their business, a Reuters poll found, with almost half of companies expecting a hit to earnings. 

"Now that we've broken sustainably through 125, we could see 130 being targeted. But in the near-term, with US yields coming off a bit, I think we'll see some consolidation," said Kotecha.

"Ultimately, I think we still see US yields moving higher, meaning dollar-yen continues to move higher."

World+Biz

Dollar / dollar dips / Dollar falls / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

5h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

6h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

6h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

6h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

6h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research