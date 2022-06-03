Dollar edges lower ahead of US job data

Global Economy

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

Dollar edges lower ahead of US job data

The ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed US payrolls rising at a slower-than-expected pace last month

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 02:51 pm
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

The dollar edged lower on Friday as risk appetite picked up ahead of US jobs data later in the day.

Equities rose as investors hoped US data might sway the Federal Reserve to slow its current aggressive pace of interest rate hikes over the coming months.

The ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed US payrolls rising at a slower-than-expected pace last month. 

Trading on Friday is quieter with London markets shut for a public holiday.

The dollar eased 0.1% to 101.75 against a basket of other major currencies , while the euro inched up 0.1% to $1.0747.

Investors have had mixed views on the greenback since it hit a 10-year high in mid-May.

George Saravelos, global head of forex research at Deutsche Bank, said the dollar is "pricing a safe-haven risk premium that is so extreme it rarely has persisted over time and is now in the process of unwinding".

Bullish analysts argue that the Fed's tightening cycle is based on a sturdier growth story than Europe's, especially after the Russian oil embargo, which might hurt the economy of the euro area.

The European Union has agreed an embargo on Russian crude oil imports that will take full effect by the end of the year. 

"The USD recovery on the back of new hawkish signals from the Fed is lacking momentum, with the dollar index having difficulty holding the 102 handle again," Unicredit analysts said in a research note.

They pointed to Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard's comments on Thursday that it was "very hard" to see the case for a September pause in raising rates, which failed to support the dollar. 

Minutes of the Fed's May meeting suggested the central bank could pause its tightening once the policy rate is back to its neutral level. 

Meanwhile, the Swiss franc is around levels hit in mid-May after Swiss National Bank president Thomas Jordan signalled the central bank might act if inflation pressures continue.

The SNB has so far stuck to its ultra-loose policy but Swiss prices increased to their highest level in nearly 14 years in May. 

The yen was not far off its 10-year low versus the greenback at around 130 as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) stuck to its super-low interest rate policy stance.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday it was undesirable for prices to rise too much when household income growth remains weak. 

The Canadian dollar was flat at 1.2571 versus the greenback after jumping the day before as the Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of tightening.

Bitcoin rose about 0.6% and was last trading at $30,379. Ether fell 1% at $1,815.

World+Biz / USA

US / Jobs / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

1h | Panorama
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

4h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

5h | Food
Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

4h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

5h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

5h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 