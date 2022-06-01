Dollar edges up against euro, hits two-week high vs yen

Global Economy

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Dollar edges up against euro, hits two-week high vs yen

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 05:26 pm
Dollar edges up against euro, hits two-week high vs yen

The euro edged further away from a one-month high on Wednesday and the US dollar nudged up, lifted by higher Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro, rose 0.2% to 101.96, extending Tuesday's gains, when data showed euro zone consumer inflation soaring to a record. 

The euro was down 0.2% against the greenback, continuing to edge back from a one-month high of $1.0787, reached on Monday, when national inflation readings from the euro zone indicated a high print for the bloc.

"Belgian, Spanish and German inflation data on Monday set the scene," said Jamie Dutta, market analyst at Vantage Markets.

"EUR/USD has approached the $1.08 level, coming back from the depths of $1.0348, so what we've seen is really a technical pullback," Dutta added.

The dollar index hit a one-month low of 101.29 on Monday after pulling back from a nearly two-decade high above 105 in mid-May, as US inflation and other economic indicators showed signs of peaking amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening.

A two-day boost has seen the index trading back towards 102.00.

"The greenback appears less sluggish than it has been in recent trading sessions, but its rebound attempts remain far from convincing," UniCredit analysts said in a research note.

Markets have priced half-point interest rate rises for the Fed's meetings this month and next, in line with what policymakers have been signalling, but the outlook beyond that is murky.

A monthly US jobs report due on Friday may offer new clues.

The dollar was up 0.5% to 129.345 yen, having earlier touched 129.54, its highest since 17 May, as rising US Treasury yields lifted the pair.

"Yield differentials between the US and Japan are still discouraging any tentative attempts to drag the pair towards 125," UniCredit said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 1.8 basis points at 2.8622%, having earlier touched their highest level since May 19 at 2.888%.

The spread between US and Japanese 10-year bond yields widened to 265 basis points, the most since 19 May.

Elsewhere, the US dollar was little changed against its Canadian counterpart ahead of the Bank of Canada's rate-setting meeting at 1400 GMT, where a 50-basis-point increase is widely expected. 

The Aussie dollar strengthened 0.2% to $0.7185 after data showed Australian GDP rose 0.8% in the March quarter from the previous quarter, topping market forecasts of a 0.5% gain. The Kiwi dollar fell 0.1% to $0.65065.

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.2605, after the pound's first positive month of the year, with a small 0.2% rise snapping the previous four months of losses.

China's yuan slid for a second day, after posting three straight months of losses, tracking the broad dollar strength in global markets. CNY/

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped 0.6% to $31,572. Ether was flat at $1,937.

 

World+Biz

Dollar / Euro / yen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

9h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

8h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

5h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

10h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

22h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

23h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products