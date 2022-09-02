Dollar eases from 20-year high as market digests jobs report

Global Economy

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 08:09 pm

Related News

Dollar eases from 20-year high as market digests jobs report

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 08:09 pm
US one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
US one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

The dollar edged back from a 20-year high on Friday as traders digested a report that showed the pace of hiring rose slightly more than expected in August, giving the Federal Reserve some wiggle room in how aggressively it hikes interest rates later this month.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 315,000 jobs in August, data showed, topping the consensus forecast of 300,000 jobs by economists polled by Reuters, and marking the 20th straight month of job growth. 

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six counterparts, initially declined on the jobs report, but then reversed course and erased a chunk of its losses.

At 9:15 a.m. Eastern time (1305 GMT), the US currency was down 0.319% at 109.24 , but was still on track for its third-straight weekly gain.

"Overall what we're seeing is the market is still bracing for potentially much more aggressive Fed tightening," said Edward Soya, senior market analyst at Panda.

He noted that the jobs report showed average hourly wages beginning to fall, which could help dampen price pressures.

"Inflation is definitely starting to show some signs that it could be slowing, but there is no strong consensus on that," he said.

Fed funds futures were unchanged after the jobs report and are pricing about a 75% chance that the Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points this month, according to Refinitiv data.

The US currency leaped to a fresh 20-year high on Thursday of 109.99 and has been riding high since Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming last Friday that rates would need to be high "for some time" to combat inflation. 

The euro retraced some of the previous day's losses against the dollar and inched back above parity, up 0.62% to $1.0006.

The European Central Bank is due to meet next week, with money markets betting on an unprecedented 75 basis points hike.

Sterling edged up 0.02% versus the dollar to $1.1546, but remains down around 1.6% this week. Britain's new prime minister will be announced on Monday, when the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest concludes, which could prompt further pound moves. 

Against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.11% at 140.355 yen.

The dollar surged above 140 yen for the first time since 1998 on Thursday, and the yen fell to a fresh trough of 140.43 on the day.

World+Biz

Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

6h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

8h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

9h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

3h | Videos
Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

3h | Videos
Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

4h | Videos
How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman