Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

Global Economy

Reuters
24 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 09:42 am

Related News

Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

Reuters
24 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 09:42 am
FILE PHOTO: Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/IllustrationREUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/IllustrationREUTERS

The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a US recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

Europe's single currency was buoyed on Monday by comments from European Central Bank officials pointing to aggressive policy tightening.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

The euro EUR added 0.08% to $1.0879, taking it closer to Monday's peak of $1.0927, the strongest since April.

"The US is no longer the cleanest shirt in the global economic laundry," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, who expects the dollar index to fall to 100 by end-March and the euro to rise to $1.10.

"That's integral to our bearish US dollar view, that the US is not going to be the global growth leader."

Money market traders see only two more quarter point rate hikes by the Fed to a peak of around 5% by June, with two quarter point cuts following before year-end. The Fed itself has insisted 75 basis points of more tightening is likely on the way.

Elsewhere, the dollar sank 0.36% to 130.19 yen, retreating after two sessions of strong gains.

The dollar-yen pair declined to as low as 127.215, the weakest since May, in the run-up to the Bank of Japan's policy review last week amid rising bets for an end to stimulus. However, the central bank stood its ground and kept policy unchanged, giving the dollar some respite.

Many, though, continue to expect a hawkish shift by the BOJ this year, as policymakers continue to tweak policy in order to extend the life of the yield curve control (YCC) mechanism, which pins short-term rates at -0.1% and keeps 10-year yields in a band around zero.

"Clearly, the market regards the YCC policy as well past its use-by date, and it's only a matter of time - and probably months rather than quarters - until the BOJ sounds the death knell on it," said NAB's Attrill, who predicts dollar-yen will decline to 125 by end-March.

"The era of yen weakness is rapidly falling behind us."

Meanwhile, sterling was last trading at $1.2388, up 0.12% on the day.

The Australian dollar rose 0.21% to $0.704 and the New Zealand dollar advanced 0.26% to $0.650.

Top News / World+Biz

Dollar / yen / Euro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

13m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

22h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

13h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

11h | TBS SPORTS
High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

12h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February