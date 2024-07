Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, next to cranes at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain January 20, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca/ File Photo

Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday that the disruptions to container shipping via the Red Sea had extended beyond trade routes in far Eastern Europe to its entire ocean network.

Maersk and other shipping companies have diverted vessels around Africa's Cape of Good Hope since December to avoid attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi militants in the Red Sea, with the longer voyage times pushing freight rates higher.