Developing nations need to take steps to limit hit from local debt overhauls: IMF

Global Economy

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 08:18 pm

Developing nations need to take steps to limit hit from local debt overhauls: IMF

The share of debt issued by developing nations in their local markets has risen from 31% to 46% over the past two decades

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 08:18 pm
Developing nations need to take steps to limit hit from local debt overhauls: IMF

Restructuring local sovereign debt burdens will likely play an increasingly important part in emerging markets, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), though governments need to take measures to limit the hit on local banks and investors.

The share of debt issued by developing nations in their local markets has risen from 31% to 46% over the past two decades, the IMF's Peter Breuer, Anna Ilyina and Hoang Pham found in a blog published on Wednesday.

"On the one hand, domestic debt restructuring may be easier to accomplish," the authors wrote, adding this could be achieved through changing the terms of debt contracts in domestic law.

This would also avoid some costly such as the loss of access to international capital markets during a restructuring of external debt, often contracted under New York or English law.

Domestic debt in emerging markets IMF
Domestic debt in emerging markets IMF

However, with much of local debt held by domestic creditors, sovereign debt distress can easily spread to a country's banks, pension funds, households and other parts of the economy and authorities needed to take pre-emptive action to minimise spillovers.

"For example, the impact on banks can be limited by extending the maturities and/or lowering the interest rate rather than reducing the nominal amount of the outstanding claims," the authors said. "Losses should be recognized early and may need to be paired with a strategy to restore banks' capital buffers."

Emergency support measures allowing lenders to convert illiquid assets into cash may be needed as well as temporary measures to slow "panic-driven deposit withdrawals and capital outflows".

The IMF said in June that seven of the world's poorest countries were in debt distress while another 29 countries were at high risk of becoming so. Recent years have seen a number of countries restructure both local and external debt burdens, such as Argentina in 2020.

Top News / World+Biz

local debt overhauls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

6h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

11h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

10h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15m | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15m | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

20m | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

20m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'