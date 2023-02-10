Debts owed by Adani Group exceeds 1% of Indian economy

Global Economy

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 01:07 pm

Related News

Debts owed by Adani Group exceeds 1% of Indian economy

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 01:07 pm
Gautam Adani. Photo: Bloomberg
Gautam Adani. Photo: Bloomberg

An analysis by Nikkei Asia has revealed that the total debts owed by Adani Group add up to Rs 3.39 trillion ($41.1 billion) and are "equivalent to at least 1% of the Indian economy".

The liabilities attributed to 10 of Adani's listed group companies which the conglomerate purchased last year that include ACC, Ambuja Cements and New Delhi Television add up to 3.39 trillion rupees, according to calculations by Nikkei.

"India's nominal gross domestic product at the end of October stood at Rs273 trillion, the International Monetary Fund reported. That puts Adani's debts as a percentage of the economy at around 1.2%," it said.

As per the Nikkei reports, the 10 Adani group companies had a collective equity ratio of 25%. One of them, Adani Green Energy, had an equity ratio of just 2% as of March 2022, reports Economic Times. 

"Altogether, the 10 group companies hold more than Rs4.8 trillion in total assets, but investors are growing concerned about the outsized debts. The Adani group includes a multitude of privately-held companies, meaning its total debt load could be higher," it added.

Adani's troubles started on 24 January when US short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a scathing report alleging accounting fraud and stock manipulation by the conglomerate over several years. Hindenburg claimed that many of Adani's group companies are on "precarious financial footing" with an insufficient amount of liquid assets. The report by Hindenburg Research cost the Adani Group $100 billion in the past few weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India stated that the banking sector remained resilient and stable during the Adani row. Indian banks have a debt exposure of close to Rs80,000 crore to the Adani Group, amounting to about 40% of the conglomerate's total debt of nearly Rs2 lakh crore, according to a recent CLSA report.

"As per the RBI's current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI," it said.

"State-run banks, led by State Bank of India, have lent about three-fourths of the Indian banking system's exposure to the conglomerate at 30% of the total. The share of Indian private sector lenders is one-fourth at 10% of the total. Foreign banks have funded large acquisitions made by the group," reports Economic Times. 

During a press conference on Wednesday, following the RBI's monetary policy announcement, Shaktikanta Das downplayed the impact, saying "the strength, the size and the resilience of the Indian banking system is now much larger and much stronger to be affected by ... an individual incident or a case like this."

"The whole perception is coming because the market capitalisation of the shares of the group. When banks lend money to a company or a to group of companies, the banks do not lend on the basis of market capitalisation of that particular company," Das added.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Adani Group / Gautam Adani / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

1h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

4h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

6h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

21h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday