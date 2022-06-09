Cutting tariffs on Chinese goods benefit China, US and world: Chinese ministry

A Chinese national flag waves outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court where Australian writer Yang Hengjun is expected to face trial on espionage charges, in Beijing, China May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Removing all additional tariffs on Chinese goods would benefit China, the United States and the world, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration was looking to "reconfigure" tariffs.

"We have noticed the recent US remarks on considering cutting additional tariffs on Chinese imports. China's attitude on this issue has been consistent and clear," Shu Jueting, the ministry's spokeswoman, told a regular press conference.