Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July - CryptoCompare

Global Economy

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July - CryptoCompare

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:29 pm
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash.

The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said.

Derivatives exchanges traded as much as $245 billion on July 29, 9.7% more than June's top daily high of $223 billion.

But spot cryptocurrency trading edged lower to $1.39 trillion in July, a 1.3% monthly decline and the lowest since December 2020, CryptoCompare said.

The crypto market plunged in May and June as worries about high inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes prompted investors to ditch risky assets. Following the collapse of a major pair of tokens, some cryptocurrency lenders froze customer withdrawals, and several crypto firms have cut jobs. 

Prices have partly recovered, with bitcoin gaining 17% in July. At around $24,300, it is still a far cry from its all-time high of $69,000 in November .

"The rise in derivatives trading volume indicates an increase in speculative activity as traders believe there is room for further upside in this rally," CryptoCompare said, noting that there is no US Federal Reserve meeting in August.

Traders are also speculating on the upcoming Ethereum merge, CryptoCompare said, referring to an upgrade of the Ethereum network which is expected in September. 

Ether has risen to around $1,900 from its June low of $880 .

BinanceUSD - a stablecoin issued by crypto exchange Binance - became more prominent in July, CryptoCompare said, with spot volumes for bitcoin-to-BinanceUSD trades overtaking bitcoin-to-dollar for the first time.

Binance held on to the top spot among exchanges, with 54% of the market share, while Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) became the second largest, with volume rising 26.5% in July.

On Tuesday US exchange Coinbase reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, with trading volumes having more than halved in the second quarter of 2022.

World+Biz

cryptocurrency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system