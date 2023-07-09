Countries ranked by average monthly salary after tax

Switzerland has once again topped the global list of average monthly salary after tax, according to Numbeo, the world's largest cost of living database.

Numbeo - a Serbian crowd-sourced online database of perceived consumer prices, real property prices, and quality of life metrics - conducts a survey across the globe, asking the responders about their average monthly disposable salary after tax. The data collected by Numbeo, from May 2011 to February 2014, shows that Switzerland has the highest average monthly salary after tax, which is $6,187, while Egypt being the 99th country on the list reports an average monthly salary of $147.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh ranked 94th with a $257 average monthly salary.

Photo: Numbeo

The following list of 99 countries are ranked according to the average monthly disposable salary after tax deduction.