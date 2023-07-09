Countries ranked by average monthly salary after tax

Global Economy

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 02:37 pm

Countries ranked by average monthly salary after tax

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 02:37 pm
Countries ranked by average monthly salary after tax

Switzerland has once again topped the global list of average monthly salary after tax, according to Numbeo, the world's largest cost of living database.

Numbeo - a Serbian crowd-sourced online database of perceived consumer prices, real property prices, and quality of life metrics - conducts a survey across the globe, asking the responders about their average monthly disposable salary after tax. The data collected by Numbeo, from May 2011 to February 2014, shows that Switzerland has the highest average monthly salary after tax, which is $6,187, while Egypt being the 99th country on the list reports an average monthly salary of $147.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh ranked 94th with a $257 average monthly salary.

Photo: Numbeo
Photo: Numbeo

The following list of 99 countries are ranked according to the average monthly disposable salary after tax deduction.

1. Switzerland   6,187.58 $
2. Luxembourg   5,188.69 $
3. Singapore   5,028.53 $
4. United States   4,659.09 $
5. Iceland   4,264.48 $
6. Qatar   4,108.38 $
7. United Arab Emirates   3,581.60 $
8. Denmark   3,545.14 $
9. Netherlands   3,541.37 $
10. Australia   3,368.58 $
11. Norway   3,345.74 $
12. Germany   3,036.99 $
13. Canada   3,028.86 $
14. Hong Kong (China)   2,984.19 $
15. Ireland   2,975.01 $
16. United Kingdom   2,961.78 $
17. New Zealand   2,940.95 $
18. Finland   2,865.07 $
19. Belgium   2,648.39 $
20. Austria   2,617.46 $
21. Sweden   2,591.56 $
22. France   2,515.87 $
23. Kuwait   2,512.67 $
24. Israel   2,485.23 $
25. South Korea   2,454.34 $
26. Japan   2,320.28 $
27. Oman   2,220.83 $
28. Saudi Arabia   2,040.77 $
29. Spain   1,960.18 $
30. Puerto Rico   1,715.31 $
31. Italy   1,715.03 $
32. Czech Republic   1,625.17 $
33. Taiwan   1,521.83 $
34. Estonia   1,519.16 $
35. Cyprus   1,509.60 $
36. Malta   1,468.77 $
37. Slovenia   1,376.83 $
38. Poland   1,254.99 $
39. Lithuania   1,223.17 $
40. South Africa   1,189.43 $
41. Portugal   1,118.77 $
42. Croatia   1,098.47 $
43. Slovakia   1,065.65 $
44. Latvia   1,058.20 $
45. Uruguay   1,050.23 $
46. China   998.69 $
47. Hungary   954.28 $
48. Greece   917.13 $
49. Costa Rica   864.49 $
50. Bulgaria   828.05 $
51. Malaysia   801.19 $
52. Romania   776.03 $
53. Panama   763.71 $
54. Mexico   746.75 $
55. Montenegro   737.53 $
56. Chile   690.96 $
57. Bosnia And Herzegovina   643.50 $
58. Palestine   640.81 $
59. Serbia   635.26 $
60. Jamaica   633.66 $
61. Jordan   627.48 $
62. Armenia   616.78 $
63. India   582.72 $
64. Kazakhstan   551.24 $
65. Belarus   547.45 $
66. Thailand   544.75 $
67. Russia   541.65 $
68. Iraq   541.01 $
69. Ecuador   514.46 $
70. Guatemala   505.53 $
71. Mauritius   495.28 $
72. Albania   484.94 $
73. North Macedonia   460.33 $
74. Vietnam   452.82 $
75. Kosovo (Disputed Territory)   428.63 $
76. Brazil   426.67 $
77. Argentina   423.32 $
78. Ukraine   416.56 $
79. Peru   410.95 $
80. Morocco   397.21 $
81. Dominican Republic   393.13 $
82. Turkey   386.04 $
83. Bolivia   383.72 $
84. Kenya   371.72 $
85. Azerbaijan   370.53 $
86. Indonesia   326.69 $
87. Colombia   325.88 $
88. Uzbekistan   317.75 $
89. Philippines   311.02 $
90. Libya   307.07 $
91. Tunisia   298.68 $
92. Iran   278.97 $
93. Algeria   269.11 $
94. Bangladesh   257.30 $
95. Nepal   209.62 $
96. Sri Lanka   197.42 $
97. Venezuela   183.33 $
98. Pakistan   160.48 $
99. Egypt   147.84 $

Basic Ali October 7, 2020