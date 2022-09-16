Consumer group says drugmakers abuse US patent system to keep prices high

Global Economy

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Consumer group says drugmakers abuse US patent system to keep prices high

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:22 am
A sign stands outside a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign stands outside a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the US patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday.

The New York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) said in a report that three of the top 10 selling drugs in the US face no competition in the country and will cost Americans an estimated further $167 billion before they are expected to so.

"US prescription drug spending, which exceeds $400 billion today, is projected to reach nearly a trillion dollars by 2030," said I-MAK, a non-profit group of lawyers and scientists part funded by groups critical of the pharmaceutical industry.

I-MAK said cheaper generic and biosimilar versions of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's blood clot preventer Eliquis, AbbVie's Humira, and Amgen's Enbrel, both used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, will have been available in Europe for an average of 7.7 years before their expected US launch.

AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pfizer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Drugmakers have used the practice of seeking multiple patents for minor variations on a single invention, known as patent thickets, to stave off generic competition for decades.

"Patent abuse is not limited to a few bad actors. A growing body of evidence demonstrates that an essential part of the pharmaceutical industry's business model for top-selling drugs is now built on maintaining market control by exploiting an outdated patent system," the group said.

"Pharmaceutical companies secure hundreds of patents to block competition because they can," the report concluded.

It called on lawmakers and government agencies to end patent thickets and modernize the patent system.

Makers of the top ten selling drugs in the US filed an average of 140 patent applications per drug, 66% of which followed US Food and Drug Administration approval, I-MAK said. An average of 74 patents were granted on each drug, four times as many patents than in Europe.

The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) on Thursday opened an investigation into Novartis over possible unlawful use of a patent to reduce competitive pressure.

World+Biz / USA

drugmakers / consumers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

3h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

3h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

1h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

2h | Videos
Traffic police making the impossible possible

Traffic police making the impossible possible

2h | Videos
Cozy rainy day recipes

Cozy rainy day recipes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation