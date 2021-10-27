Coca-Cola raises profit forecast as strong soda sales counter cost pressures

Global Economy

Reuters
27 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 08:23 pm

Related News

Coca-Cola raises profit forecast as strong soda sales counter cost pressures

The company's shares rose 2.3% to $55.70, as a rebound in demand for its soft drinks, due to the reopening of public venues such as theaters, stadiums and restaurants across the world, led to a 16% jump in third-quarter revenue

Reuters
27 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 08:23 pm
Workers walk past a Coca Cola logo painted on a gate at a Coca Cola factory in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Workers walk past a Coca Cola logo painted on a gate at a Coca Cola factory in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, banking on higher prices and demand for its sodas globally to counter rising costs due to supply chain disruptions.

The company's shares rose 2.3% to $55.70, as a rebound in demand for its soft drinks, due to the reopening of public venues such as theaters, stadiums and restaurants across the world, led to a 16% jump in third-quarter revenue.

While demand is expected to remain strong, Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said Coca-Cola was not immune to cost inflation in 2022 or the business impact of potential new lockdowns in some markets due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

"We do see the world emerging from the crisis a bit like an earthquake. You get more aftershocks, but the consequent aftershocks tend to be smaller than the early ones. And that's kind of how we see 2022," Murphy said.

The beverage giant said it would rely on more marketing expenditure to boost demand, as well as higher prices to get around any potential "aftershocks" related to the pandemic.

Other companies, including rival PepsiCo Inc and consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co, have said that they would have to increase prices again to counter the impact of surging commodity and freight costs.

"A lot of the things Coke has done operationally, like reduce the number of products that they have and focus on faster growing products, should help at least mitigate some cost inflation," Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said.

The company expects its annual adjusted earnings per share to rise 15% to 17%, compared with a prior forecast of a 13% to 15% increase.

On an adjusted basis, Coca-Cola earned 65 cents per share in the third quarter, beating estimates of 58 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Top News / World+Biz

Coca Cola / Coca-Cola Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

1h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

1h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF