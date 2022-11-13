Chinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support

Global Economy

Reuters
13 November, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Chinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support

Reuters
13 November, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 12:13 pm
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

China's economy has grown 3% over the past three quarters and is stabilising on an "upward trend", Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, vowing to continue to support the economy with policy measures.

The comments were made in a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday.

Premier Li also said China was working hard to keep market operations, employment and prices stable, the statement said.

"We will continue to promote the comprehensive implementation of a package of policies and measures for stabilising the economy with full effect ...and strive to achieve better results throughout the year," Li said.

While the government has sought to support the world's second-largest economy with more than 50 measures since late May, the latest figures out of China have pointed to a slowdown.

Recent data showed exports and imports unexpectedly contracting, inflation slowing and new bank lending tumbling.

China on Friday also eased some of its strict pandemic restrictions, offering some respite from the zero-COVID strategy that has curbed economic and industrial activity in the country.

China has created more than 10 million new urban jobs in the first 10 months of the year, Li said. China aims to keep the urban jobless rate below 5.5% and to create more than 11 million new urban jobs this year.

"Countries should strengthen cooperation and macroeconomic policy coordination, so as to form synergy to maintain the stability of the world economy and prevent recession," Li said.

World+Biz / China

china / China Economy / Chinese Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

2h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings