China's yuan eases from 2-week high as Covid cases rise again

Global Economy

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 11:00 am

Related News

China's yuan eases from 2-week high as Covid cases rise again

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 11:00 am
A Chinese yuan note Photo: Reuters
A Chinese yuan note Photo: Reuters

China's yuan eased on Thursday from the previous day's two-week high as rising Covid-19 infections and fresh lockdowns added to worries about the country's slow and uneven economic recovery.

The currency was also pressured by a pledge from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to maintain ample liquidity in the financial system, offsetting the impact of broad dollar weakness following lower-than-expected US inflation readings.

Covid cases continued to rise, with 2,166 new infections reported on Wednesday, nearly double the figure a day earlier. While very low by global standards, China continues to enforce a tough "dynamic Covid-zero" policy even for small outbreaks.

Currency traders said stringent anti-virus measures could again disrupt the economy, just as many businesses and consumers are clawing their way back from extended lockdowns in spring which sent activity into a tailspin.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.7324 per dollar, 288 pips or 0.43% firmer than the previous fix of 6.7612, the strongest since July 14.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened at 6.7300 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7389 at midday, 144 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The yuan hit a high of 6.7230 late on Wednesday, the loftiest level since July 28, as the dollar eased following a cooler-than-expected US inflation report. The data raised expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated. 

"It remains early too early to say the US inflation peaked," said a trader at a foreign bank, noting changes in US inflation, a key factor deciding the Fed's monetary tightening trajectory, would continue to affect the dollar and other major currencies.

Meanwhile, China's central bank reiterated that it would step up the implementation of prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity reasonably ample.

Widening divergence in monetary policy between China and other major economies could risk capital outflows and yuan depreciation.

"We believe that China rates should stay low given the risk to growth being on the downside," strategists at Morgan Stanley said in a note this week.

"But we are less bearish on the yuan as it is more driven by the balance of payments these days rather than China growth," they said, expecting the PBOC to keep the yuan stable ahead of the politically significant 20th Party Congress later in the year.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 105.376, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.7368 per dollar.

World+Biz / China

yuan / Chinese Yuan / china / China Economy / Chinese Economy / China Covid / China Covid-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

3h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Removal of Treasury chiefs: Panic or justified?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

4h | Videos
Can sleep help you become successful?

Can sleep help you become successful?

4h | Videos
Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

5h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system