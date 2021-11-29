China's Xi pledges another 1 bln Covid-19 vaccine doses for Africa

Global Economy

Reuters
29 November, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 07:58 pm

Related News

China's Xi pledges another 1 bln Covid-19 vaccine doses for Africa

China will also offer an additional 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to African nations

Reuters
29 November, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 07:58 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a giant screen at a media centre as he delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a giant screen at a media centre as he delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith/File Photo

President Xi Jinping on Monday said China would offer another 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to African countries and would encourage Chinese companies to invest no less than $10 billion in Africa over the next three years.

The pledge of additional vaccine doses - on top of the nearly 200 million that China has already supplied to the continent - comes as concerns intensify over the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, known as Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa.

In a speech given via video link at the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi also said a China-Africa cross-border yuan centre would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a credit line of $10 billion, without giving further details.

China's total imports from Africa, one of its key sources of crude oil and mineral supply, will reach $300 billion in the next three years, Xi said, adding that the two sides would cooperate in areas such as health, digital innovation, trade promotion and green development.

Top News / World+Biz / China

china / Xi Jingping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

23h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

23h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says