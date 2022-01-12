China’s Omicron outbreak is even worse news for global supply chains

Global Economy

Enda Curran, Bloomberg
12 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

China’s Omicron outbreak is even worse news for global supply chains

So far China's not facing the problems seen elsewhere like shortages of some foods in Australia or Japan

Enda Curran, Bloomberg
12 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 06:38 pm
Supply-chain congestion may be easing, but it’s not fixed. Photographer: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Supply-chain congestion may be easing, but it’s not fixed. Photographer: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg

Summary:

  • China facing multiple outbreaks of delta and omicron variants
  • Two cities are now locked down, more are facing restrictions

An omicron outbreak in China is sending jitters through supply chains as manufacturers and shippers brace for disruption inside the world's-biggest trading nation if it can't contain the fast-spreading variant.

In 2020 and 2021, China's 'covid-zero' strategy meant factories could stay open throughout the pandemic to produce everything from health equipment to laptops that global consumers hoovered up at a record pace. But there's been confirmed cases of local infection everyday since mid-October and it's likely even tougher restrictions will be needed to curb omicron's spread, with knock-on consequences for ports and factories as more cities lock down. 

Shipments Soar

'Zero Covid' meant Chinese companies could stay open as demand rose

So far China's not facing the problems seen elsewhere like shortages of some foods in Australia or Japan, or an estimated 5 million workers staying home sick in the US last week. But with an end to 'covid-zero' unlikely as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month and a series of political events later in the year, policy makers have to decide how much to increase restrictions, and consider how that will hit an already slowing economy and global trade. 

"The reality is that China remains the center of global manufacturing,"said Thomas O'Connor, a supply chain expert at Gartner Inc. in Sydney. "If there was significant manufacturing or logistic shutdowns in China associated with covid-related challenges, that would have a massive impact on the global economic environment."

In recent weeks, sporadic outbreaks scattered across the country of both the delta and omicron variants have already triggered shutdowns to clothing factories and gas deliveries around one of China's biggest seaports in Ningbo, disruptions at computer chip manufacturers in the locked-down city of Xi'an, and a second city-wide lockdown in a different province Tuesday. 

Prolonged Battle

Omicron's local spread risks extending China's road back to Covid Zero

There are other cities nearby facing some restrictions, and authorities in the southern technology and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen tightened restrictions on vehicles entering the city Tuesday. That prompted concern about delays at nearby Yantian port, which is one of the biggest container ports in Asia and was partly closed for a month last year after an outbreak.

Trapped Toys

One manufacturer caught up in the current delays is Sidney Yu, whose Hong Kong-based firm Prime Success Enterprises Ltd. makes educational and recreational products like children's tents and pet baths. 

Yu has five containers delayed due to the outbreak in Ningbo, where some of his production is based. He's worried that if he doesn't get his products shipped before the looming Chinese New Year holidays -- when factories shut for weeks -- he will miss the window to get his spring and summer range of goods to market in time.

"This is a critical time before Chinese New Year," Yu said. "We have a lot of shipments going out as we try to catch the last few weeks before the holiday starts." 

The snarls in China comes as a global economy swamped in omicron grapples with shortages of truck drivers, pilots, supermarket staff and other frontline workers, extending a supply crunch that dogged the world through much of 2021 and sent prices soaring. Shipping container costs remain multiples of levels seen early in the crisis, raw material prices remain elevated, and disruptions are likely to last through this year, according to analysis by Oxford Economics.

Costlier Shipping

Rising demand has meant backlogs and higher shipping costs

Production across South East Asia was hammered last year as manufacturing nations like Vietnam and Malaysia enforced strict lockdowns, causing long delays in production of semi-conductors, clothing and more. It also prompted some firms to bring production back to China, which was able to export record amounts of goods despite the occasional domestic outbreak, shipping congestion and problems at ports in the US and elsewhere. 

However, a surge in omicron across China and the rest of Asia could trigger "the mother of all supply chain stumbles" this year, according to Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC Holdings Plc. Bank of America economists warned that Asia has yet to see a major wave of omicron, meaning the worst of the impact has yet to come.

If China does succeed in containing the virus again it will ease global supply pressures, but for manufacturers like Yu, the near term isn't offering any respite from the lingering problems.

"For the next six months I don't see any big improvements," Yu said.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement 

 

Top News / World+Biz / China

Global supply chain / China Omicron / omicron / Omicron impact

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

5h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

7h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

1h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

3h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

3h | Videos
Health Benefits of Malta

Health Benefits of Malta

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found