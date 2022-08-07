China's July forex reserves rise to $3.104T

A Chinese Yuan banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in July, official data showed on Sunday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves – the world's largest – rose $32.8 billion to $3.104 trillion last month, compared with $3.05 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.071 trillion in June.

The yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.64% against the dollar in July, while the dollar rose 1.07% against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of July, unchanged from end-June.

The value of its gold reserves fell to $109.84 billion at the end of July from $113.82 billion at end-June.