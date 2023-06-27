China's growth to be higher in Q2, projected to hit annual 5% target: Premier Li

Reuters
27 June, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 11:43 am

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, speaks at the opening session of the World Economic Forum&#039;s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, speaks at the opening session of the World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China's economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and is expected to reach the annual economic growth target of around 5%, China's Premier Li Qiang told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin on Tuesday.

As factory output slows amid weak external and domestic demand, Li said: "We will launch more practical and effective measures in expanding the potential of domestic demand, activating market vitality, promoting coordinated development... and promoting high-level opening to the outside world."

However, analysts are now downgrading their economic growth forecasts for China for the rest of the year.

Several major banks have cut their 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts after May industrial output and retail sales data missed forecasts and indicated Beijing would need to take more steps to shore up a shaky post-Covid recovery.

China's GDP grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, but momentum has faded sharply since. However, many analysts still expect second-quarter growth to appear solid versus a year earlier, when Covid lockdowns crippled activity.

Li, having just returned from visits to Germany and France last week, during which he urged China and Europe to "rise above their differences", also used his address in Tianjin to comment on the bloc's recent rhetoric on China.

"The invisible barriers put up by some people in recent years are becoming widespread and pushing the world into fragmentation and even confrontation," Li said, in apparent reference to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's assessment that Europe must "de-risk" diplomatically and economically from China.

"We firmly oppose the artificial politicisation of economic and trade issues," Li said, adding that effective communications were vital to avoid misunderstanding between nations.

The trend of globalisation remains intact despite some setbacks, said the Chinese premier, reiterating a key theme of his since taking up his post that China remains open for business and welcomes foreign investors.

"We should follow the trend of the times, further develop consensus and unswervingly build an open world economy," Li said.

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3h | Panorama
The batteries used by these rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A vicious toxic 'lead' cycle: Illegal lead battery factories, pollution and 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws

4h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

48m | TBS Stories
FIRE movement: A way to retire early

FIRE movement: A way to retire early

1h | TBS Career
A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

19h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

17h | TBS World

