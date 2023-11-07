China's GDP to grow by 5.4 percent in 2023: IMF

Global Economy

Xinhua/UNB
07 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 04:50 pm

Related News

China's GDP to grow by 5.4 percent in 2023: IMF

An IMF team, led by Sonali Jain-Chandra, Mission Chief for China, visited China from 26 October to 7 November to conduct discussions on the 2023 Article IV Consultation

Xinhua/UNB
07 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

China's real GDP is projected to grow by 5.4 percent in 2023, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) statement said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese economy is on track to meet the government's 2023 growth target, reflecting a strong post-Covid recovery," said the statement made by the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, following a visit to China.

An IMF team, led by Sonali Jain-Chandra, Mission Chief for China, visited China from 26 October to 7 November to conduct discussions on the 2023 Article IV Consultation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The mission team held constructive discussions with senior officials from the government, the People's Bank of China, private sector representatives, and academics to exchange views on economic prospects and risks, reform progress and challenges, and policy responses.

Gopinath joined the policy discussions, and issued the statement at the end of the visit. 

World+Biz / China

China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

6h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

6h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

6h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

4h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

4h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

21h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

1d | TBS SPORTS