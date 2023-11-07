China's GDP to grow by 5.4 percent in 2023: IMF

China's real GDP is projected to grow by 5.4 percent in 2023, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) statement said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese economy is on track to meet the government's 2023 growth target, reflecting a strong post-Covid recovery," said the statement made by the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, following a visit to China.

An IMF team, led by Sonali Jain-Chandra, Mission Chief for China, visited China from 26 October to 7 November to conduct discussions on the 2023 Article IV Consultation.

The mission team held constructive discussions with senior officials from the government, the People's Bank of China, private sector representatives, and academics to exchange views on economic prospects and risks, reform progress and challenges, and policy responses.

Gopinath joined the policy discussions, and issued the statement at the end of the visit.