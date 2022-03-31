China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits economy

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
31 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 12:56 pm

Related News

China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits economy

BSS/AFP
31 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 12:56 pm
Employees work on a production line manufacturing tools at a factory in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China May 26, 2019. Picture taken May 26, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Employees work on a production line manufacturing tools at a factory in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China May 26, 2019. Picture taken May 26, 2019. Photo :Reuters

China's factory activity shrank in March, official data showed Thursday, as the country's worst Covid outbreak in two years brought sporadic lockdowns and factory closures.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key gauge of manufacturing activity -- slid to 49.5, just below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

That marked the first contraction in five months and was lower than expectations from economists polled by Bloomberg.

The fall comes as authorities struggle to stamp out coronavirus outbreaks with restrictions and lockdowns on key manufacturing hubs such as Shenzhen in the south and Changchun in the northeast.

"Recently, clustered outbreaks have occurred in many places in China," NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement Thursday.

"Coupled with a significant increase in international geopolitical instability, the production and operation activities of Chinese enterprises have been affected," he added.

For weeks China has recorded thousands of virus cases each day, after nearly two years of virtually extinguishing infections within its borders.

That has rattled its "zero-Covid" strategy.

Some companies temporarily reduced or stopped production because of Covid, which also hit logistics flows.

The non-manufacturing PMI also plunged, to 48.4 from 51.6, with the service industry significantly hit by the virus outbreak.

Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting expected PMIs to drop further "on escalated lockdowns and social distancing measures".

"Beijing's determination in maintaining its zero-Covid-strategy for fighting the infectious Omicron variant will very likely deal a severe blow to the Chinese economy," he told AFP.

Top News / World+Biz / China

China factory output / China factory / China Economy / Chinese Economy / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

27m | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

1h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

52m | Videos
Saudi Arabia may hike oil price

Saudi Arabia may hike oil price

1h | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

4h | Videos
Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online