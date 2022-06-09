China's exports surge in May as easing Covid curbs rev up trade

Global Economy

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:56 am

Related News

China's exports surge in May as easing Covid curbs rev up trade

China's trade outlook remains hostage to global risks, including from high raw material costs, uncertainties from the Ukraine war and slowing overseas demand. Recovering production in other economies and a shift of global spending from goods to services could also affect demand for Chinese goods

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:56 am
A view of the city skyline in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view of the city skyline in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world's second biggest economy, as factories restarted and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some Covid curbs in Shanghai.

Imports also expanded for the first time in three months, providing welcome relief to Chinese policy makers as they try to chart an economic path out of the supply-side shock that has rocked global trade and financial markets in recent months.

Still, China's trade outlook remains hostage to global risks, including from high raw material costs, uncertainties from the Ukraine war and slowing overseas demand. Recovering production in other economies and a shift of global spending from goods to services could also affect demand for Chinese goods.

Outbound shipments in May jumped 16.9% from a year earlier, the fastest growth since January this year, and more than double analysts' expectations for a 8.0% rise. Exports were up 3.9% in April.

Imports, on the other hand, rose 4.1% in May from a year earlier, the first gain in three months and compared with flat growth in April. They were expected to rise 2.0%.

"In May, logistics and supply chains were well repaired, so from the view of supply, unfavorable factors which weighed down export growth in April have greatly eased, leading to a jump in teh year-on-year growth last month," said Zheng Houcheng, director of the Yingda Securities Research Institute.

Zheng added that imports, although beating forecasts, still reflected sluggish domestic demand.

Economic activity cooled sharply in April as the country grappled with the worst Covid-19 outbreak since 2020. Stringent lockdown measures, sometimes excessively enforced by local officials, had clogged highways and ports, stranded workers and shut factories.

To stabilise the situation in a politically sensitive year, the State Council has called on local officials to revive supply chains, restore economic growth and rein in unemployment. Major automakers have been able to ramp up production in May and cargo handling capacity at ports and airports are returning closer to pre-lockdown level.

Electric car maker Tesla reopened its factory in Shanghai on April 19 after a 22-day stoppage, and returned to pre-lockdown production levels in late May.

The Shanghai port, which was running at severely reduced capacity in April, has also been handling more cargos since last month, with official data showing that daily container throughput at the world's biggest port back to 95.3% of the normal level in late May.

Official and private surveys showed China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as Covid-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, with a gauge on export orders improving.

China posted a trade surplus of $78.76 billion last month, versus a forecast for a $58 billion surplus in the poll. The country reported a $51.12 billion surplus in April.

China's cabinet recently announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies, although analysts say the official GDP target of around 5.5% for this year will be hard to achieve without doing away with the zero-Covid strategy.

The central bank in May cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin, its second reduction this year as Beijing seeks to revive the ailing housing sector to prop up the economy. 

First-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.8% from a year earlier, but analysts expect growth this quarter would take a heavy hit due to the lockdowns in Shanghai, with some economists warning the risk of recession is rising.

China

Economy / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

4h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

2h | Pursuit
Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

4h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

16h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble