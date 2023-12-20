China's exports to North Korea return to growth in November

Global Economy

Reuters
20 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 02:22 pm

Workers stand at the port of Qingdao, Shandong province, China June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
China's exports to North Korea swung back to growth in November from a decline in the previous month, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday, as Pyongyang reopens its economy after the pandemic.

Chinese shipments to North Korea last month grew 18.3% from October, the fastest such growth since April, data released by China's General Administration of Customs showed. In October, shipments fell 11.2% from the previous month.

Compared to the same month a year ago, China's shipments to North Korea soared 94.3% in November, quickening from the 40.9% year-on-year growth in October.

Processed hair and wool for use in wigs, granulated sugar, and soybean oil were the major Chinese exports to the reclusive state.

In the first 11 months of the year, the value of China's exports to North Korea rose to $1.78 billion, up 147% from the same period a year earlier.

As it slowly opens up after the pandemic, North Korea has allowed Chinese government delegations to visit and has restarted flights between Pyongyang and Beijing.

North Korea's Air Koryo flights between Pyongyang and the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang resumed on December 13 for the first time in nearly four years, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

During talks between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho in Beijing on Monday, Wang said Beijing is willing to strengthen two-way communication and co-ordination while deepening exchanges and co-operation.

North Korea is officially China's only ally. Both are bound by a treaty signed in 1961 to take all necessary measures, including military assistance, to help each other in the event of an attack or an attempted attack by a third country.

North Korea on Monday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has a range to hit anywhere in the United States, said South Korea and Japan.

