China joblessness climbs, spending drops on Covid lockdowns

China's consumer spending took a dive in March as Covid lockdowns confined millions of peoples to their homes and drove up joblessness to the highest level since the early part of the pandemic.

While official data showed an acceleration in gross domestic product growth in the first quarter to 4.8%, faster than economists had predicted, activity data for last month showed a notable slump in spending, reports Bloomberg.

Retail sales contracted 3.5% from a year ago, the first decline since July 2020 and worse than economists had projected.

Industrial output rose 5%, above the 4% median forecast but slower than the 7.5% expansion in the January-February period. Investment growth moderated to 9.3% in the first quarter from 12.2% in the first two months of the year.

The data likely doesn't capture the full extent of the damage inflicted on the economy from Covid lockdowns, which intensified toward the end of March when financial and trade hub Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, began a phased lockdown.

Since then, several other places including Suzhou and parts of Zhengzhou have also imposed tighter controls to combat infections, forcing manufacturers like iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp. to shut production.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy expanded at a slower pace of 1.3%, suggesting weakening growth momentum. The surveyed jobless rate climbed to 5.8% in March, the highest since May 2020.

"I'm worried about employment, because it's one of the government's main objectives," said Liu Peiqian, China economist at NatWest Group Plc.

"The surge in the jobless rate will have an impact on the economy in the longer term, as employment supports activities from production to consumption."

China's benchmark CSI 300 Index pared a loss of as much as 1.6% before the data release to trade 0.9% lower as of the mid-day break. Bonds also retreated, with the futures contracts of 10-year sovereign notes dropping 0.4%.

Unemployment usually drops in March after rising over the Lunar New Year holiday, Fu Linghui, a spokesman of the China's National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters in Beijing on Monday.

However, employment pressure increased last month due to the Covid outbreak, which hit the services industry heavily and restricted industrial production in some areas, he said.

"The headline growth of 4.8% is not bad, but indicators including the jobless rate worsened quite a lot in March," said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd.

"They are likely to weaken further in April, so China's economy is still in a difficult moment."

The relative strength in industrial production and investment doesn't stack up against high-frequency figures and other data showing weaker outcomes. Steel output fell 10.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier and cement production declined 12.1%. Car output fell 4.9% in March from a year earlier.

Spending took a knock as millions of consumers were confined to their homes and a shortage of truckers and other logistical problems caused delays in deliveries.

Catering revenue plunged 16.4% in March from a year ago, partly due to the higher base of comparison from last year, but also a sign that consumers are either unable or unwilling to spend.

With outbreaks showing no signs of ending and President Xi Jinping doubling down on his strict Covid Zero approach, economists say China will struggle to meet its ambitious goal of growing the economy by around 5.5% this year.

The consensus now is for GDP growth to slow to 5% this year, with the economy also having to contend with geopolitical tensions, heightened global inflation pressures, and slowing external demand.

"The economic development is facing significant difficulties and challenges," Fu said. Still, there are favorable conditions to achieve stable full-year growth and China can gradually reduce the impact of Covid on the economy, he said.

The rapid deterioration in the growth outlook has caught Beijing off guard. Top leaders have issued frequent warnings about economic growth in the past week and pledged stronger monetary and fiscal stimulus to shore up the economy.

On Friday, the central bank said it would lower the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points, but refrained from cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity into the economy.

Efforts to restart production and unclog logistics have also accelerated in recent days amid increasingly vocal complaints from high-profile entrepreneurs, foreign diplomats and business representatives.

Shanghai published plans over the weekend to resume work in the city, requiring companies to apply for approval with so-called closed-loop management designs, in which employees were kept at factory locations and tested regularly.

Much will depend on how fast China can bring the Covid outbreaks under control and relax lockdown measures, economists say.

"We think these fiscal and monetary policy supports are not enough to fill the gap of GDP loss from lockdowns," said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Greop NV. "GDP loss will increase exponentially with duration of lockdown."