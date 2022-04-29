China's Covid policy in line with pursuing economic progress, expert says

The battle against Covid is an all out "people's war" stated Liang Wannian, head of the Covid response expert panel under the National Health Commission

A customer buys vegetables at a stall inside a morning market in Beijing, China January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A customer buys vegetables at a stall inside a morning market in Beijing, China January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China's "dynamic-zero" policy against Covid-19 is in line with pursuing economic progress, rather than in conflict with it, a senior health expert said on Friday.

The battle against Covid is an all out "people's war", Liang Wannian, head of the Covid response expert panel under the National Health Commission, made the comment at a news briefing.

