China's car sales shrink 2.9% in June as big-ticket spending falters

Global Economy

Reuters
10 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 08:37 pm

Related News

China's car sales shrink 2.9% in June as big-ticket spending falters

Reuters
10 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 08:37 pm
An employee works on a production line manufacturing steel structures at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
An employee works on a production line manufacturing steel structures at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

China's passenger vehicle sales fell in June, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday, as a stumbling economic recovery led to more consumer caution on big-ticket spending.

Car sales in June totalled 1.91 million units, down 2.9% from last year, CPCA data showed. It was the first monthly contraction since January. However, sales advanced 2.5% to 9.65 million units in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including pure battery electric cars and plug-in hybrids, jumped more than 25% in June, accounting for roughly 35% of the total car sales. NEV sales surged more than 37% to 3.09 million units in the first six months.

Both Tesla TSLA.O and rival BYD 002594.SZ made record deliveries of their China-made vehicles in the second quarter, despite an uncertain recovery for the sector.

Chinese automakers counted more on overseas markets to sustain their sales growth, with car exports soaring 56% in June.

However, Tesla's share in China's market of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars fell to 8.8% in the second quarter from 10.5% in the first three months, according to a Reuters calculation based on CPCA numbers.

With domestic consumer demand weak, the world's largest auto market has been grappling with a price war triggered by Tesla in January that has since spread to more than 40 brands offering discounts on their vehicles.

While the price cuts initially boosted sales, the market's recovery has been losing steam, prompting authorities to roll out more buyer incentives, including purchase tax breaks for EVs.

Two days after organising an industry-wide pledge to avoid "abnormal pricing", the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) retracted on Saturday, citing antitrust law.

The joint pledge by 16 automakers, including Tesla, BYD, Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng had been interpreted by some as signalling a truce in a price war that crippled industry earnings.

World+Biz / China

China / Automobile Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

3h | Habitat
Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

7h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

7h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

5h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

9h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency