Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

China's Premier Li Qiang said the country is willing to further expand economic and trade exchanges with Russia, state media reported on Tuesday.

Li made the comments in a congratulatory letter to the China-Russia Business Forum, which is being held in Shanghai.

