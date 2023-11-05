China warms to US chipmaker implying further ease in ties

Global Economy

Agencies
05 November, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 08:40 am

Related News

China warms to US chipmaker implying further ease in ties

US launches new summit of North and South Americas to safeguard supply chains against China-related risks

Agencies
05 November, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 08:40 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

China's commerce minister has told Micron Technology Inc that Beijing would welcome the US semiconductor company deepening its footprint in the Chinese market, signalling a further thaw in relations between the world's top two economies.

In a meeting on 1 November, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron Technology, that China will optimise the environment for foreign investment and provide service guarantees for foreign enterprises, according to a brief statement published on Friday on the commerce ministry's website.

The announcement came just a day after the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations agreed they would look to "de-risk, not decouple" from China, and as Washington pressured its allies to join it in restricting chip equipment exports to China.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The prospects of all-out trade battles between China and the West might be becoming distant for now, but the "de-risk" phrase means Western countries would continue to loosen economic entanglements with Beijing – putting into history books the decades of foreign factory expansion in China.

In a push to "de-risk China-related risks," the US and Canada reached a deal on Friday with Latin American countries to strengthen supply chains in areas including clean energy, medical supplies and semiconductors in the inaugural session of a newly launched biannual summit.

And yet, the US de-risk shift from Trump-era's decoupling push comes down to China's economic might. China's pull in having the world's second-biggest economy — despite disappointment about its growth this year — counts for a whole lot, reports Bloomberg. That fundamental truth will be on display during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to the nation, which kicks off Saturday.

Biden himself has told Albanese to "trust, but verify" anything Beijing told him during the visit.

The high-level re-engagement now under way between the West and China underlines the acknowledgement that nobody can do without the world's biggest manufacturer. As Yellen observed Thursday, "it's simply not practical" to contemplate a full economic separation.

Since former US President Donald Trump led the charge against China's economy with tariff hikes, Western nations have taken a much more aggressive posture against China in recent years. What's now becoming clear is the appetite for that only goes so far.

Retracting Micron snub

"We welcome Micron Technology to continue to take root in the Chinese market and achieve better development under the premise of complying with Chinese laws and regulations," Chinese Commerce Minister Wang added on a Friday statement.

The detente comes just months after China's cyberspace regulator said Micron had failed a network security review and barred Chinese operators of key infrastructure from buying from the largest US memory chipmaker.

China's move against Micron was widely seen as retaliation for Washington's efforts to restrict Beijing's access to key technology. 

The Wednesday meeting between Wang and Mehrotra is line with a recent thawing in tensions between Washington and Beijing, as officials from both countries work to organise a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

US, LatAm tighten economic bonds

US President Joe Biden and leaders from Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean on Friday pledged to strengthen the Western Hemisphere's supply chains as Washington works to counter China and stem regional migration.

Biden hosted leaders from Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay and top officials from Mexico and Panama at the White House.

Leaders at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP) Leaders' Summit agreed to strengthening supply chains in areas including clean energy, medical supplies and semiconductors. The also vowed to expand regional trade links.

Biden started the meetings with a message of hope despite challenges posed by the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Ukraine war.

He said the summit's goal was to "harness the incredible economic potential of the Americas and make the Western Hemisphere the most economically competitive region in the world," drawing a sharp contrast to China's often-criticized lending practices.

"We want to make sure that our closest neighbours know they have a real choice between debt-trap diplomacy and high-quality transparent approaches to infrastructure and inter-development," Biden said.

The leaders agreed to meet every two years, with Costa Rica to host the next leaders' summit in 2025.

Senior US officials said they hope to reduce the numbers of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border by expanding economic opportunities for people at home.

 

World+Biz / China / USA

US / China / Chipmaking Technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

2h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

2h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

14h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

13h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

17h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

15h | TBS World