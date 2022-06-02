China to take necessary measures to protect domestic firms from US blacklist

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will adopt necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies after the US said it was considering adding new Chinese firms to its blacklist over export sanction issues.

Commerce ministry spokesperson Gao Feng, speaking at a regular news conference, said the US should stop its wrongdoings immediately and contribute to the stabilisation and recovery of global economy.