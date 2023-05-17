China stocks end lower as economic recovery disappoints

Global Economy

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 02:49 pm

Related News

China stocks end lower as economic recovery disappoints

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 02:49 pm
A security surveillance camera overlooking a street is pictured next to a nearby fluttering flag of China in Beijing, China November 25, 2021. Picture taken November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A security surveillance camera overlooking a street is pictured next to a nearby fluttering flag of China in Beijing, China November 25, 2021. Picture taken November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China stocks fell on Wednesday (17 May), extending losses from the previous session following disappointing economic data for April, prompting some economists to downgrade the country's growth forecasts.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 closed down 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.2%.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI slumped 2.1%, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE dropped 2.3%.

Other Asian shares were subdued and the dollar hovered around a five-week peak as investors remained risk-averse, with the US debt ceiling talks and a mixed set of economic data weighing on sentiment.

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter and intensifying pressure on policymakers to shore up a wobbly post-COVID recovery.

Barclays economists cut China's 2023 GDP forecast to 5.3% from 5.6% previously on "concerns around the sustainability of the recovery in housing and consumption".

 "Beijing may have to introduce a new round of supportive measures in the second half of the year, including cutting benchmark lending rates to bolster growth," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

Insurance stocks .CSI399809 declined 2.4%, while non-ferrous metal .CSI000811 and liquor .CSI399997 shares retreated 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

On the other end, aerospace defence companies .CSI399959 advanced 2.4% and communications equipment stocks .CSI931160 added 1.8%.

In Hong Kong market, tech giants .HSTECH declined 2.2%, healthcare firms .HSCIH plunged 3.9%, and mainland property developers .HSMPI tumbled 4.6%.

China's new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April but at a slower pace, heightening fears that pent-up demand after the country's economic reopening is fading.

Stocks

Chinese Economy / chinese stock / stocks fall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

5h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

6h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

20h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

6h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

22h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities