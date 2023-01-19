China seen keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged for fifth month

Global Economy

Reuters
19 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:02 am

Related News

China seen keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged for fifth month

Reuters
19 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:02 am
People shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at an outdoor market in Beijing, China January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at an outdoor market in Beijing, China January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China is expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a fifth month in January, a Reuters survey showed, although analysts think cuts next month are probable after the central bank pledged steps to boost a Covid-ravaged economy.

The imminent golden week holiday, the decision by the People's Bank of China to leave its policy rate unchanged this week and a new mortgage rate mechanism have made a cut in the loan prime rate (LPR) on Friday unlikely.

"The upcoming LPR announcement, on the last working day before the Lunar New Year break, may not be the best moment," Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients. "We think next month is more likely."

A poll of 33 market watchers conducted by Reuters this week showed 21 or 64% predicted no change to benchmark LPRs, which serve as the pricing reference for bank lending.

The one-year LPR  currently stands at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR is 4.30%. China last cut both LPRs in August.

Eleven respondents forecast a cut to the five-year LPR while seeing no change to the one-year tenor. Only one respondent predicted a cut to the one-year LPR.

China's economy grew just 3% in 2022, far below the official target but the government's abrupt end to its the zero-Covid policy has fanned hopes of a robust recovery.

Analyts also noted that there's less urgency to implement cuts to the five-year LPR - a reference rate for mortgages - after China this month established a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers.

Aimed at boosting a struggling property sector, the mechanism allows cities to lower or abolish the PBOC-mandated mortgage floor rate to stem consecutive months of home price declines.

The LPR is calculated each month after 18 designated commercial banks submit quotes to the National Interbank Funding Center, a PBOC affiliate.

Top News / World+Biz / China

china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

4h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

1h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

17h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

19h | TBS Entertainment
Russia claims victory in Soledar

Russia claims victory in Soledar

4h | TBS World
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals