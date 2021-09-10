China says will slap anti-dumping deposits on US chemical products

US and Chinese flags are seen in front of a US dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters

China's commerce ministry said on Friday it will impose anti-dumping deposits on certain monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol and propylene glycol imported from the United States.

Effective from September 11, the new levy on imports will be 57.4% for products by the Dow Chemical Company and 65.3% for the rest of US producers.