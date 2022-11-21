China-Russia trade due to exceed record $180 billion in 2022: China's ambassador

Global Economy

BSS/TASS
21 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 01:46 pm

Related News

China-Russia trade due to exceed record $180 billion in 2022: China's ambassador

BSS/TASS
21 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 01:46 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Trade between Russia and China will exceed the record-high $180 billion by the end of 2022, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Saturday.

"I would like to focus on the results of fruitful economic cooperation. I believe that this year the trade and economic cooperation will raise to a new level, and trade will set a new record. Last year, our trade turnover was around $140 billion. And I think that this figure will be more than $180 billion this year," he said.

The ambassador said that Chinese and Russian business people cooperate and promote new trade and economic projects.

"I believe that these results will be very useful for strengthening our cooperation, for furthering the relations of strategic partnership between China and Russia," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

China-Russia / China-Russia trade / China-Russia ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

5h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

17h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

18h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'