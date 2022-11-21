China-Russia trade due to exceed record $180 billion in 2022: China's ambassador

Trade between Russia and China will exceed the record-high $180 billion by the end of 2022, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Saturday.

"I would like to focus on the results of fruitful economic cooperation. I believe that this year the trade and economic cooperation will raise to a new level, and trade will set a new record. Last year, our trade turnover was around $140 billion. And I think that this figure will be more than $180 billion this year," he said.

The ambassador said that Chinese and Russian business people cooperate and promote new trade and economic projects.

"I believe that these results will be very useful for strengthening our cooperation, for furthering the relations of strategic partnership between China and Russia," he said.