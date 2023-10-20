China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Global Economy

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 10:19 am

Related News

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

China is a major ally and investor in Pakistan but both separatist and Islamist militants have attacked Chinese projects over recent years, killing Chinese personnel

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 10:19 am
A Pakistani police officer surveys the site after, according to police, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
A Pakistani police officer surveys the site after, according to police, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

China is willing to strengthen co-operation and promote solidarity with Pakistan but has urged it to guarantee the safety of Chinese organisations and personnel working there, China's foreign ministry said, quoting President Xi Jinping.

China is a major ally and investor in Pakistan but both separatist and Islamist militants have attacked Chinese projects over recent years, killing Chinese personnel.

Xi on Thursday evening met Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, who is in Beijing this week for a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Xi said both countries should pursue an "upgraded version" of a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, enhancing cooperation in industrial parks, agriculture and mining, new energy, as well as early implementation of major connectivity projects.

At the same time, he called for security for Chinese interests.

"We hope the Pakistani side will guarantee the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan," the ministry cited Xi as telling Kakar.

Kakar said on Wednesday Pakistan had completed more than 50 projects worth $25 billion under the CPEC, a flagship project under China's BRI with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments.

Xi said China was open to buttressing cooperation within the UN and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation framework and safeguard the interests of developing countries.China also welcomed more high-quality agricultural imports from Pakistan, the ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Separatist insurgents in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan province say China has ignored warnings not to enter deals with the Pakistani government. China has also warned of the danger or Islamist militants in Pakistan.

World+Biz / China / South Asia

China / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

3h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

22h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

21h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

20h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

23h | TBS World