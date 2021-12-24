China proposes new approval framework for overseas listings

Global Economy

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 09:20 pm

Related News

China proposes new approval framework for overseas listings

Overseas IPOs have provided an alternative source of capital for Chinese companies in the past and a New York listing has been seen as a badge of honor for many

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, US, March 13, 2020/ Reuters
A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, US, March 13, 2020/ Reuters

China's securities regulator proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad on Friday, which it said would improve oversight while allowing firms to continue to do so.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website that it proposed establishing a new framework for overseas listing of Chinese firms.

Overseas IPOs have provided an alternative source of capital for Chinese companies in the past and a New York listing has been seen as a badge of honor for many.

Beijing has been examining ramping up supervision of overseas listings since the $4.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and the proposals on Friday were not as stringent as some had expected.

Chinese firms have raised about $12.8 billion in US listings in 2021, according to Refinitiv data, but the deals ground to a halt after Didi's debut in New York in early July.

Under the draft rules, Chinese companies with so-called variable interest entity (VIE) structures are permitted to list overseas, provided that they meet compliance requirements.

VIEs are mostly used by China's companies that list on overseas stock markets, primarily the United States, to skirt Chinese rules restricting overseas investment in sensitive industries such as media and telecommunications.

They give firms more flexibility to raise capital offshore, while also bypassing the scrutiny and lengthy IPO vetting process that locally-incorporated companies have to go through.

The CSRC said it was improving the regulatory system and was not tightening its policies, adding that the rules would not be retroactively applied and it would not consider whether firms met the requirements of overseas listing locations.

The news came as US markets were closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday period.

In a VIE, a Chinese firm sets up an offshore company for an overseas listing that allows foreign investors to buy into it.

The offshore company enters into a series of contracts with the owner of the local Chinese company, which operates the business in China, to obtain 100% economic interest in that business, analysts have said previously.

Chinese IPOs on all world markets have reached a record $100 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

World+Biz / China

china / China overseas investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

10h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

12h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

6h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

9h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

9h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one