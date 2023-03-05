China opens parliament, setting modest growth target of about 5%

Global Economy

Reuters
05 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 09:01 am

Related News

China opens parliament, setting modest growth target of about 5%

Reuters
05 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 09:01 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive for the opening session of the National People&#039;s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5% on Sunday as the National People's Congress (NPC) kicked-off its annual parliamentary session, which is poised to implement the biggest government shakeup in a decade.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 3% last year, one of its worst showings in decades, squeezed by three years of Covid-19 restrictions, crisis in its vast property sector, a crackdown on private enterprise and weakening demand for Chinese exports.

In his work report, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the need for economic stability and expanding consumption, setting a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from last year's target of at least 11 million.

Li set a budget deficit target at 3.0% of GDP, widening from a goal of around 2.8% last year.

"We should give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption," said Li, who spoke for just under an hour in a speech to open the parliament, which will run through 13 March.

"The incomes of urban and rural residents should be boosted through multiple channels. We should stabilize spending on big-ticket items and promote recovery in consumption of consumer services," he said.

This year's growth target of around 5% was at the low end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set. It is also below last year's target of around 5.5%.

"While the official growth target has been lowered for the second consecutive year, which might be a disappointment to the market, we reckon investors (should) pay attention to the underlying growth momentum to gauge the recovery pace," said Zhou Hao, economist at Guotai Junan International.

COMBAT PREPAREDNESS, 'PEACEFUL REUNIFICATION'

Li said China's armed forces should devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and boost combat preparedness.

China should also promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification", but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence, he said.

China's increasingly fraught relations with the United States were just one of a host of challenges Beijing is facing, as the government prepares for its biggest shake-up in a decade during this year's parliamentary session.

Li and a slate of more reform-oriented economic policy officials are set to retire during the congress, making way for loyalists to President Xi Jinping, who further tightened his grip on power when he secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term at October's Communist Party Congress.

During the NPC, former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, a longtime Xi ally, is expected to be confirmed as premier, tasked with reinvigorating the world's second-largest economy.

The rubber-stamp parliament will also discuss Xi's plans for an "intensive" and "wide-ranging" reorganisation of state and Communist Party entities, state media reported on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a further deepening of Communist Party penetration of state bodies.

The NPC opened on a smoggy day amid tight security in the Chinese capital, with 2,948 delegates gathered in the cavernous Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square.

It is the first NPC meeting since China abruptly dropped its zero-Covid policy in December, following rare nationwide protests.

World+Biz / China

china / Economy / National People's Congress (NPC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

27m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

20h | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

21h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

14h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

16h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

13h | TBS World
Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale