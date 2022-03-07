China Jan-Feb trade surplus with US at $59.7 billion
Data from last year showed China failed to meet its two-year purchase commitments in the "Phase 1" trade deal negotiated by former US President Donald Trump's administration
China's trade surplus with the United States was $59.77 billion in the first two months of the year, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
The Biden administration is considering a new China tariff probe, heightening the risks for bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies.