China Jan-Feb trade surplus with US at $59.7 billion

07 March, 2022, 10:10 am
07 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China's trade surplus with the United States was $59.77 billion in the first two months of the year, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Data from last year showed China failed to meet its two-year purchase commitments in the "Phase 1" trade deal negotiated by former US President Donald Trump's administration.

The Biden administration is considering a new China tariff probe, heightening the risks for bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies.

