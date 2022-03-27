China industrial profit up but mired in single-digit growth

Global Economy

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 03:52 pm

Related News

China industrial profit up but mired in single-digit growth

The slightly faster industrial profit growth was in step with improvement in industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment in January-February, suggesting the impact of recent policy measures were starting to be felt

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 03:52 pm
An employee works on a production line manufacturing steel structures at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
An employee works on a production line manufacturing steel structures at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in the first two months of the year in line with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the outlook is clouded by domestic Covid-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine.

Profits rose 5.0% in from a year earlier, up from a 4.2% gain in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

The growth in January-February was driven by surging profits in the energy and raw materials sectors, thanks to higher prices of commodities such as crude oil and coal. January and February data are typically combined to smooth out distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month.

Downstream, monthly profit growth among other industrial firms has been weighed down by high raw material costs, languishing in the single-digits since November.

The slightly faster industrial profit growth was in step with improvement in industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment in January-February, suggesting the impact of recent policy measures were starting to be felt.

Still, challenges have emerged this year including China's most serious Covid outbreak since early in the pandemic in 2020, driven by the Omicron variant, threatening to disrupt local economies and further chill consumer spending.

"The gap between upstream and downstream profit margins widened as downstream profit margins fell further," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "We expect the Covid outbreak in multiple provinces to weigh on industrial profits in the near term."

Given the coronavirus flare-ups, policies to further ease monetary and fiscal measures can be expected, they said.

Global upheavals such as the war in Ukraine have also created uncertainty over international supply chains and the potential for even higher commodity and energy prices, ultimately weighing on the bottom line of Chinese firms.

Vice Premier Liu He said recently that Beijing will take measures to boost the economy in the first quarter and that monetary policy would be set to support growth.

To ease financial burdens for smaller firms, China has pledged around 1.5 trillion yuan ($240 billion) in value-added tax (VAT) rebates.

The finance ministry said on Thursday China will exempt the 3% VAT levied on some small firms, the country's main source of jobs.

The statistics bureau's industrial profits data cover large firms with annual revenues above 20 million yuan from their main operations.

World+Biz / China

Profit growth / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles