China industrial output picks up, retail sales slow in April

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:47 pm

Related News

China industrial output picks up, retail sales slow in April

Industrial output rose 6.7 percent on-year last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, building on a 4.5 percent increase in March

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:47 pm
Pedestrians wait to cross a road at a junction near a giant display of stock indexes in Shanghai, China August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Pedestrians wait to cross a road at a junction near a giant display of stock indexes in Shanghai, China August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Chinese industrial production picked up in April but consumption slowed, official figures showed Friday, as woes in the property sector and elsewhere continued to weigh on economic recovery.

Industrial output rose 6.7 percent on-year last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, building on a 4.5 percent increase in March.

The figure was higher than the 5.5 percent tipped in a Bloomberg forecast of economists.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, retail sales growth -- China's key gauge of consumer spending -- continued to slow, expanding just 2.3 percent -- down from 3.1 percent in March and lower than forecasts.

The sales figures are "depressed by low consumer prices and further contraction in housing sales", said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China.

"Business and consumer confidence will remain low without policy support directly targeting family income and durable goods," she added.

China's economy is charting an uneven economic recovery, with a heavily indebted property market, sluggish consumption and high unemployment -- particularly among youth -- among the challenges facing policymakers.

Official figures show that property prices and sales in the country continued to slip in April, adding further pressure on the debt-ridden real-estate sector.

The central government has recently signalled plans to step up support, announcing earlier this week the sale of an initial batch of long-term sovereign bonds -- a move expected to boost annual growth.

Authorities are set to gather in Beijing on Friday for a key meeting to discuss potential further relief for the ailing property sector, according to Bloomberg News.

Reacting to the latest figures, Zhiwei Zhang, President and Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management said in a note that "the strong manufacturing sector is likely driven by external demand, evidenced by the growth of export volume".

But falling property prices and other macro indicators "may push the policymakers to take stronger actions to boost domestic demand", said Zhang, adding that the likelihood of an interest rate cut in the second quarter is "rising".

World+Biz / China

China / Economy / Retail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

3h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

5h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

5h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

17h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

18h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

16h | Videos