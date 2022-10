A cyclist rides in the rain under Chinese and Hong Kong flags decorating a street, before the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

China's finance ministry said on Thursday that it will issue an additional 5.5 billion yuan ($773.18 million) worth of yuan-denominated sovereign bonds in Hong Kong on 12 Oct.

The ministry said it would issue an extra 3.5 billion yuan worth of bonds due 2024 with an interest rate of 2.44% per annum, and an additional 2.0 billion yuan worth of 2027 bonds carrying an interest rate of 2.75%.