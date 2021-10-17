China faces challenges from 'mismanagement' at certain firms, says PBOC head

Global Economy

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:22 pm

Related News

China faces challenges from 'mismanagement' at certain firms, says PBOC head

The PBOC was taking various steps to fend off financial risks, such as replenishing capital for small and midsize banks

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:22 pm
Headquarters of the People&#039;s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
  • China will be vigilant to avoid systematic risk - Yi Gang
  • Beijing will prioritise protection of consumers, home-buyers
  • China's recovery trajectory remains unchanged - Yi Gang
  • PBOC will focus on retail, domestic use of digital yuan

China's economy is "doing well", but faces challenges such as default risks for certain firms due to "mismanagement", the People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

Concerns have grown in recent weeks over the possible collapse of property developer China Evergrande Group, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and has missed three rounds of interest payments on its dollar bonds.

As the company wrestles with its debt, worries about a possible spillover of credit risk from China's property sector into the broader economy have intensified.

Yi Gang said default risks for some firms and operational difficulties of small and mid-sized banks are among the challenges for China's economy, and that authorities are keeping a close eye "so they do not become systematic risks".

While growth has moderated due to a sporadic rise in coronavirus infections, China's economy is expected to grow 8% this year, Yi said at an online meeting of the Group of 30 International Banking Seminar, which coincides with the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Authorities will first try to prevent problems at Evergrande from spreading to other real estate companies to avoid a broader systematic risk, he added.

The rumbling crisis at Evergrande and other major homebuilders drove debt market risk premiums on weaker Chinese firms to a record high last week and triggered a fresh round of credit rating downgrades.

"The interest of creditors and shareholders will be fully respected strictly in accordance to law," Yi said. "The law has clearly indicated the seniority of liabilities."

Authorities will give the highest priority to the protection of consumers and home buyers, while respecting the rights of creditors and shareholders, he said.

The PBOC was taking various steps to fend off financial risks, such as replenishing capital for small and midsize banks, Yi Gang said.

The world's second-largest economy has staged an impressive rebound from the pandemic but there are signs the recovery is losing steam.

"Economic growth has been slowed down a little bit, but the trajectory of economic recovery remains unchanged," he said.

On the development of digital yuan, Yi Gang said the PBOC will focus on its domestic and retail use as cross-border and international usage was "a little bit complicated" due to requirements over issues such as money laundering.

"We will closely cooperate with the central bank community," he said, adding that using digital yuan as a tool to promote China's Belt and Road initiative was "not our priority at this point".

World+Biz / China

People's Bank of China (PBOC) / The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) / Evergrande / Yi Gang

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025