China exports jump on easing virus rules but imports slump

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
13 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 02:10 pm

Related News

China exports jump on easing virus rules but imports slump

BSS/AFP
13 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China's export growth surged more than expected in June after its largest city eased lockdown rules, official data showed Wednesday, but imports fell while lingering Covid controls kept consumers jittery.

Business hub Shanghai reopened in June after being sealed off for two months to stamp out a coronavirus resurgence, helping to improve a backlog of goods.

But China is the only major economy still holding fast to a zero-Covid strategy with snap lockdowns and long quarantines, battering business activity and holding back a consumption recovery.

In June, exports rose more than expected at 17.9 percent on-year, up from 16.9 percent the month before, customs data showed Wednesday.

"We are expecting some of the backlogs to be clearing since companies in Shanghai have been able to operate with lockdown measures lifted in June," Moody's Analytics economist Heron Lim told AFP.

Growth in foreign trade "picked up significantly in May and June" on the back of an improving virus situation, policies to stabilise growth, and work resumption, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters Wednesday.

But imports rose just one percent, far below the four percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

"Although there are still some unstable and uncertain factors, domestic production and demand is gradually recovering and enterprises have quickly resumed work... in the second half of the year, imports and exports will maintain stable growth," Li said.

But he cautioned that the pandemic and international environment have become more "severe and complex", warning that there remain uncertainties in foreign trade.

China's economic data this week, including gross domestic product and retail sales figures due on Friday, are expected to set the stage for further policy support as an official growth target of 5.5 percent looks increasingly out of reach.

The country's overall trade surplus came in at $97.9 billion, from $78.8 billion in May, customs data showed.

World+Biz / China

china export / China Export Boom / china import / china / China Economy / Chinese Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

5h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

4h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

4h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155