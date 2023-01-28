China differs with IMF on Sri Lanka debt moratorium

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 12:22 pm

Related News

China differs with IMF on Sri Lanka debt moratorium

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 12:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sri Lanka and Pakistan were poster boys of China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI) over the past decade and used high interest loans from Beijing to create white elephant projects. Both nations are bankrupt today with China not showing the same BRI enthusiasm in reviving their economies with much-needed aid to tide over the growing food and fuel crisis. The two countries are scraping the bottom of the economic barrel with a very weak US dollar exchange rate, high inflation, and very high bank interest rates. The economic crisis in these two countries is a lesson to Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives and Myanmar, whose political leaderships have often landed at Beijing's doorsteps for infrastructure funding with the Communist Party of China being able to penetrate bureaucracies in the Indian sub-continent to their advantage.

While the Export-Import Bank of India has given in writing that its financing and debt relief to Sri Lanka will be in tune with the IMF and Paris Club, the Chinese Export-Import Bank has made it clear to Colombo that it will only provide repayment moratorium for only two years instead of 10 years moratorium as recommended by IMF-Paris Club. The IMF and Paris Club have recommended that the restructuring of Sri Lankan debt should be carried over 15 years.

This means that the IMF package of USD 2.9 billion (spread over four years with six monthly reviews) to Sri Lanka in March is in jeopardy due to Chinese EXIM Bank conditions. The only other option is that the IMF allows lending on sovereign arrears to save Sri Lanka from fully blown economic and political chaos.

Sri Lanka owes at least USD 7 billion to China in debt including loans from the Chinese Development Bank with the numbers reaching another level if private debt is also included. The unsustainable high interest debt is on account of financial malfeasance and misgovernance by the Rajapaksa regime, of which current President Ranil Wickremesinghe was also a vital part in the past. Thanks to financial profligacy by the Rajapaksas, Chinese high interest money was used to build unsustainable white elephant projects all over the country including Hambantota port, Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport and Norocholai power station. The public resentment that spilt over against the Rajapaksas in 2022 has allowed fringe far-left political parties to rise in the Island nation. Basically, like in Pakistan, the political antidote is worse than the economic malaise.

India in its letter to IMF Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva on 16 January 2023, made it clear that it would fully support debt sustainability analysis by IMF and Paris Club without any additional conditions. The Modi government, however, made it clear that Sri Lankan authorities should seek equitable debt treatments from all commercial creditors and other official bilateral creditors as well as adequate financing contributions from the multilateral development banks. A copy of India's letter to the IMF was also sent to the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry.

The Indian letter committed to continuing negotiations with the Sri Lankan government along with the Paris Club on a medium to long-term debt treatment through maturity extension and interest rate reduction or any other financial operations that would deliver similar financing/debt relief.

The Indian understanding of IMF's debt sustainability assessment is that it will be underpinned by program targets of reducing the ratio of Sri Lankan public debt to GDP to below 95 per cent by 2032 and the central government's annual gross financing needs were below 13 per cent of the GDP on average in 2027-2032. This apart, the central government's annual foreign currency debt service should be below 4.5 per cent of GDP every year in 2027-32 to close Sri Lanka's external financing gap.

World+Biz / China / South Asia

china / Sri Lanka / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

23m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

1h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

4h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

16h | TBS SPORTS
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund