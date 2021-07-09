China cuts reserve requirements to support economic recovery

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 03:36 pm

China cuts reserve requirements to support economic recovery

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps), effective on 15 July

People walk past the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) on the day that Chinese leaders elaborate on their 14th Five-Year plan following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Coid-19) in Beijing, China, 30 October, 2020/ Reuters
People walk past the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) on the day that Chinese leaders elaborate on their 14th Five-Year plan following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Coid-19) in Beijing, China, 30 October, 2020/ Reuters

China's central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.19 billion) in long-term liquidity to help underpin an economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps), effective on July 15.

Banks that are subject to an RRR of 5% will be exempted from the new cut.

The PBOC last cut the RRR in April last year, when the Chinese economy was still badly jolted by the coronavirus crisis. As the economy staged a strong rebound, aided by the surprisingly resilient exports, the PBOC had since shifted to a moderately tightening bias.

The country's cabinet said on Wednesday that authorities will use timely cuts in RRR to help small firms cope with the negative impact from rising commodity prices, which came as a surprise to the market. ($1 = 6.4854 Chinese yuan renminbi) 

