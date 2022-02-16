China beats US as top economic power in Southeast Asia: Survey

Global Economy

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

China beats US as top economic power in Southeast Asia: Survey

Half of those with a positive view of China opined that perception could be negatively impacted if Beijing continues to expand its influence in their country

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 01:09 pm
Photo: Foreign Policy
Photo: Foreign Policy

China has been reported to be the most influential economic power in Southeast Asia, according to a recent poll, that came with caution of Beijing's territorial positions over the South China Sea.

A survey of 1,677 Southeast Asians by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute showed that 76.7% regard China as the most influential economic power in the region, followed by the US at a very distant 9.8%, Bloomberg reported. 

Washington trailing in second place comes after the Biden administration finally unveiled its strategy to engage with Asia last week. 

Earlier in December, a study by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute showed China's influence in Asia receding for a second year of the pandemic as the country turned more inward, while the US expanded its power in the region through better diplomacy.

However, half of those with a positive view of China opined that perception could be negatively impacted if Beijing continues to expand its influence in their country. 

China's "strong-arm tactics" in the South China Sea are a top concern among those surveyed with 46.2% saying it could taint their perceptions of China. It was the top concern for all the claimant nations: 56.9% in Malaysia, 71.2% in the Philippines and 55.3% in Vietnam.

Of the 58.1% of survey respondents who show distrust toward China, nearly half of them fear Beijing could use economic and military power to threaten their country's sovereignty. More than three out of four believe China should respect national sovereignty "and not constrain" the foreign policy choices of Southeast Asian countries.

The survey on Wednesday comes as the foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meet in Cambodia amid concerns over whether the region is able to get together on pressing issues ranging from disputes over the South China Sea to civil strife in Myanmar. 

China's membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, meanwhile, is perceived to create both opportunities and challenges for the region, according to the ISEAS study. 

If China were able to join, 31% felt it would reduce economic tensions in the region and help to resolve the US-China trade war, while just under 30% disagree. 

Nearly 60% of respondents welcome the strengthening of the Quad, a regional partnership made up of the US, India, Japan and Australia, while 36.4% feel that the US's security partnership with the UK and Australia - known as Aukus - will help balance China's growing military power.

Top News / World+Biz

US-China / US-China trade war / Southeast Asia / Southeast Asian nations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

2h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

22m | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

3h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

18h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

18h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

18h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director