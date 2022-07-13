Canada's Rogers to credit customers with 5 days service after massive outage

Global Economy

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:14 am

Related News

Canada's Rogers to credit customers with 5 days service after massive outage

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:14 am
The Rogers Building, the green-topped corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications is seen in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The Rogers Building, the green-topped corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications is seen in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Rogers Communications Inc will be crediting customers with the equivalent of five days service, it said on Tuesday after the Canadian telecoms operator suffered a major outage that paralyzed the country's banking and emergency services last week.

Rogers has come under pressure from the Canadian government, customers and politicians over last Friday's unprecedented glitch that lasted 19 hours. On Tuesday, the telecoms regulator ordered Rogers to respond within ten days to its questions about the network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.

"We know that we need to earn back their trust, and as a first step, we will be crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days service," Rogers said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Rogers, which has about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail internet subscribers, would have to credit between C$65 million to C$75 million to customers in the third quarter due to the outage, Scotiabank estimated in a note on Monday.

The company reported a net income of C$1.56 billion in 2021.

The glitch, which also disrupted flights, has cast doubt over Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) takeover of Shaw Communications. That deal has been blocked by the antitrust agency saying it would lessen competition in the country, where customers pay among the highest telecom bills in the world.

Rogers needs to provide a detailed account as to "why" and "how" the outage happened, and what measures the company is putting in place to prevent future outages, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in a statement.

The CRTC has asked Rogers more than 50 pointed questions relating to the outage and the company has until July 22 to provide its responses, after which the CRTC will decide what additional measures need to be taken.

"Events of this magnitude paralyzing portions of our country's economy and jeopardizing the safety of Canadians are simply unacceptable," CRTC said.

Rogers did not respond to an email query regarding CRTC's demand.

On Monday, the Canadian minister for industries François-Philippe Champagne announced a probe over network outage. 

Following the outage payment services firm, Interac has decided to add an additional network provider to secure its operations from future outages. 

The Retail Council of Canada which counts close to 45 thousand retailers as its members told Reuters that it is quantifying the financial impact of Friday's network outage on its members.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) which counts 95 thousand small businesses as its members said the impact of the Rogers outage on small businesses "has been huge" due to lost sales on eCommerce sites.

World+Biz

Rogers Communication / Rogers network / Rogers / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

5m | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

50m | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

14h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155