Canada's housing crisis will take years to solve

Global Economy

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 08:46 am

Related News

Canada's housing crisis will take years to solve

Polls show the Liberals trailing their Conservative rivals, who blame Ottawa for high inflation and soaring home prices

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 08:46 am
A house under construction in a neighbourhood of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg//File Photo
A house under construction in a neighbourhood of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg//File Photo

An affordable housing crisis that is hurting the Canadian government's popularity will take years to resolve, even if construction hits an 80-year high, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday.

Her comments were among the first by a senior member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal administration to acknowledge the scale of the challenge. Polls show the Liberals trailing their Conservative rivals, who blame Ottawa for high inflation and soaring home prices.

Housing is mainly the responsibility of the 10 provinces as well as major municipalities, with Ottawa's role limited to policy advice and financial incentives.

"It will take all of us — the federal government and the provinces, cities and towns, the private sector and non-profits ... working together in common cause, not for weeks or months, but for years," Freeland said.

"Building the homes a growing Canada needs will require another great national effort," she told a Montreal conference, saying the country would have to build homes at a speed and scale not seen since the 1940s and 1950s.

In a bid to boost supply, the government has said it will remove the federal 5% consumption tax on the construction of new rental apartment buildings and is telling cities to do more to address the issue.

World+Biz

Canada / Housing Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

11h | TBS World